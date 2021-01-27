MetroLINK General Manager takes role as Chair of the American Public Transportation Association

Jeff Nelson, MetroLINK General Manager, has been named by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) as Chair of the APTA Board of Directors.

“This is an exciting day for the Quad Cities, as Jeff Nelson takes the stage as Chair of the American Public Transportation Association,” says Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. “Our community has benefited from Jeff’s leadership and expertise for over 30 years. As he transitions to the role of Chair at APTA, he is well-positioned to lead the national public transit mobility and restoration efforts as Americans and our economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The American Public Transportation Association is a nonprofit international association consisting of 1,500 public and private organizations engaged in the areas of bus, paratransit, light rail, commuter rail, subways, waterborne services, and intercity and high-speed passenger rail.

Nelson’s primary responsibilities as Chair will be overseeing APTA’s Mobility Recovery & Restoration efforts, working with Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration on priorities for public transport and advancing ATPA’s strategic plan.

“I have spent my entire career dedicated to public transportation, and have loved every minute of it”, says Jeff Nelson. “Not everyone has the distinct privilege of waking up every day, knowing they have the ability to positively impact one person, one ride at time. For the past 35 years as General Manager at MetroLINK, I’ve hit the ground running, doing just that. Public transit is one of those industries that allow us as individuals to share our enthusiasm and passion for our community, by giving us the opportunity to help people be successful in their daily lives. Public transit integrates a community and drives economic success. These are the reasons why I have dedicated my life to improving public transportation not only in my community, but throughout the country. I am excited about assuming the reigns as Chair of APTA, and using my many years of leadership experience to further APTA’s mission to strengthen and improve public transportation.”

Nelson has served in several capacities with the APTA over the years as well as being active with local organizations.

In his time with MetroLINK, the company has received numerous accolades and recognitions, including the APTA Outstanding Public Transportation System of the Year and NAACP Business Image Award.