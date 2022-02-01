The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) is getting $2.5 million in new state funding, to make improvements to bus stations in the region, including HVAC systems.

The $2.5 million is part of the statewide $220-million Rebuild Illinois funding package for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“For years now, MetroLINK has been giving the surrounding community high-quality, cost-effective transit services, while providing a steady supply of jobs that stimulate the local economy,” state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said in a Tuesday release.

“Reliable public transportation is often overlooked for the significant role it plays in tying together communities,” he said. “For a number of reasons, cars aren’t always an option for people, and that’s where mass transit has to step in to fill the gap; something MetroLINK has done well. This well-deserved influx of IDOT funding will only help them build on their role.”

A promotional image from MetroLINK.

Halpin has always been a firm supporter of public transit and advocated for its role in connecting communities across the state and growing the Illinois economy, according to the release. Recently, he helped pass the Infrastructure Development Act to fund, among other things, new mass transit programs and improvements to existing transportation services.

“Mass transit and infrastructure improvements are the key to combating supply chain problems for Illinois businesses,” Halpin said. “Lowering the barrier to entry for consistent transportation, giving people the means to cheaply move throughout multiple communities; that will help them access new opportunities and, in turn, grow our economy. MetroLINK has been filling that role for years now, and hopefully will continue to do so for years to come.”

For more about MetroLINK, visit its website.