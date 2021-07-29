MetroLINK giving students free rides to school

Students can get free rides to and from school on the MetroLINK this upcoming fall semester.

Students in the Moline-Coal Valley and Rock Island-Milan school districts rely on Metro’s fixed route and a number of school peak routes. In 2019, there were nearly 2000 trips taken by students each day to and from schools on MetroLINK.

The fees are waived for all students regardless of income.

“After speaking with the school districts we serve, we felt it was important to offer this program to families as students return to learn this fall,” said Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration, Metro. “Access to transportation can sometimes be a barrier.”

The program is available on days when there are classes. High school students will need to show an I.D. Elementary and middle school students do not.

It’s a partnership both parties are excited about.

“The Moline-Coal Valley School District partnership with Metro is invaluable and their support for our students and families is an excellent example of how this community comes together when the need arises,” said Dr. Rachel Savage, Superintendent, Moline-Coal Valley School District

“Reliable transportation is an important part of every child’s education,” said Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Superintendent for RIMSD#41. “Thanks to Metro’s new initiative, Rock Island-Milan School District families can be assured their children will arrive at school and home safely and at no cost to them.”

For more information, go to MetroLINK’s website or call 309-788-3360.