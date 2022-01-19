MetroLINK offers COVID booster clinic on Thursday at Moline’s Centre Station

MetroLINK, in conjunction with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health, will host a booster clinic on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Centre Station, 1200 River Drive, in Moline.

The COVID booster clinic is free to the public, and walk-ins are welcome. Metro is offering a free monthly bus pass for the month of February and a gift card to downtown Moline restaurants for those receiving the booster. Fares will be waived for those using Metro to and from the booster clinic.

For more information or to plan your trip to the vaccine clinic, download the TransLOC app or visit metroqc.com for trip planning, or call 309-788-3360 to speak to a customer service representative.