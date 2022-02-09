The Illinois Department of Transportation has awarded the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) $5,000,000 in Rebuild Illinois grant funds.

According to a press release, the grant funds will be used for:

on-street, overhead vehicle charging equipment at Metro passenger terminals and for the expansion of charging systems at Metro’s Operations and Maintenance Center to support Metro’s growing fleet of battery electric buses. Additionally, the funding will allow Metro to provide overhead pantograph chargers at downtown terminals including East Pointe in East Moline, Centre Station in Moline, and District Station in Rock Island. The overhead pantograph chargers will provide an automated ‘top off’ charge in 5-7 minutes to allow for greater vehicle utilization and operating range that will last and entire service day. In addition, the grant funds will allow Metro to expand its current depot charging system at the Operations and Maintenance Center, to allow Metro to charge up to 20 buses simultaneously. MetroLINK

Metro began transitioning the fleet to compressed natural gas in 2002, and now, 70% of the fleet runs on compressed natural gas. In 2018, Metro introduced battery electric buses to the Illinois Quad Cities, with the current fleet of eight, expanding to seventeen in April.

“With 30% of our fleet soon running on battery electric, these funds come at an especially critical time as we look to increase our battery electric bus footprint in an effort to promote environmental responsibility,” Berlinda Tyler-Jamison, Chair, MetroLINK Board of Trustees, said. “Sustainability has been a strategic priority for our Board of Trustees for over two decades, and I am thankful to Governor Pritzker, Transportation Secretary Osman, and our local elected officials for recognizing the importance of supporting electric vehicle fleets in public transit.”

