All Metro routes will operate Christmas Eve, with service ending between 5:15-6:30 p.m. depending on the route.

In observance of the Christmas Holiday, Metro’s fixed route bus service will not operate on Friday, December 25, a news release says. The MetroLINK office will be closed Friday.

Metro will return to regular fixed route bus service on Saturday, Dec. 26.

For more information, call 309-788-3360 or visit metroqc.com