MetroLINK to hold 2nd free vaccine clinic on Thursday

As a follow-up to the Aug. 26, 2021 vaccine clinic held at Centre Station, Moline, MetroLINK -=- in conjunction with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health — will host a second Covid vaccine clinic on Thursday, Sept. 16.

It will be held from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Centre Station, 1200 River Drive, in Moline. This clinic is free to the public, and walk-ins are welcome. Second-dose Pfizer BioNTech and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Metro is offering a free monthly bus pass for the month of October and a gift card to Meli’s Pancake House (while supplies last) for those receiving the one-shot J & J vaccine. Fares will be waived for those using Metro to and from the vaccine clinic.

For more information or to plan your trip to the vaccine clinic, download the TransLOC app or

visit metroqc.com for trip planning, or call 309-788-3360 to speak to a customer service representative.

MetroLINK is the Illinois Quad Cities public transit provider, serving the communities of Carbon Cliff, Colona, East Moline, Hampton, Milan, Moline, Rock Island, and Silvis. Services include the “Metro” bus system, ADA/Paratransit, Microtransit, and the Channel Cat Water Taxi. More information can be found at metroqc.com.