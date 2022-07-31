The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) has announced fares will be waived for students riding Metro’s fixed route or school peak service routes to and from school during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a release, the fare program will be available to all K-12 students riding Metro routes to and from school, regardless of income. The program was initially launched to assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and student ridership has increased as a result.

“The ridership numbers clearly show that affordable transportation is a real need for families in our community,” Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration for Metro, said. “Continuing to offer this program in partnership with our school districts will allow all students to have affordable access to and from school on any Metro route serving their neighborhood.”

High school students must show their valid school ID when boarding, but elementary and middle school students do not need to show their school IDs. The program is available on days when classes are in session for trips to and from school only.

