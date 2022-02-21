Metronet is well on its way to bringing its100 percent fiber optic network to East Moline and has begun installations to homes and businesses.

For more informaton about Metronet, visit here.

“The City of East Moline is now one step closer to becoming a Gigabit City with Metronet’s 100 percent fiber optic network,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “Businesses and residents will have the opportunity to live, work, and play online even faster than before and I look forward to seeing the positive impact that Metronet’s reliable, ultra-high-speed internet will make,” a news release says.

East Moline customers may visit Metronet’s storefront in neighboring Davenport where customers can speak with customer care representatives, sign up for services and schedule installation.

Metronet brings fiber optic services directly to homes and businesses in under-served communities with affordable, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts. The company expects its network to be available to more than 1 million residential households and business locations in the near term, providing more service options to hundreds of communities, the release says.

As Metronet continues construction throughout East Moline, residents in construction areas will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to beginning and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles, the release says.

To check the status of Metronet’s construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed in your home or business, please visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

About Metronet

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.