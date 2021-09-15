Mexican Independence Day Parade is a tradition in the Quad Cities

The Zertuche family are the founders of the Mexican Independence Day Parade of East Moline.

They noticed there weren’t any celebrations in honor of Mexico’s Independence Day in the Quad Cities.

What started as a dream in the 80’s turned into reality in 2009 making the Mexican Independence Day Parade an annual tradition in the Quad Cities.

Once Abel Zertuche retired he decided to focus on starting the parade.

“We did it in one block it was very small and that day we have probably 500 people show up and I told her this is big the people the community wants this,” said Abel.

Juanita said she saw the Mexican population grow and wanted to expand the Mexican culture in the Quad Cities especially for the younger generation.

“I want the younger generation to be proud of their culture to be proud of their second language and to celebrate it,” said Juanita. “The little ones that always makes the day special to see the little ones with their dresses and their smiles joining in the event.”

In 2016 they partnered with LULAC, together they’ve handed out 152 scholarships worth over $100,000.