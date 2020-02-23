Mexico Beyond Mariachi visits the Quad Cities

Mexico Beyond Mariachi was in the Quad Cities all week performing at 15 venues to teach people about the Mexican Culture. Founded 15 years ago, Mexico Beyond Mariachi shares the highlights of many folk traditions, festivals, and the richness of the Mexican Culture.

They try to target younger audiences because it’s very important to expose kids at a young age and give them see the culture in a positive light. Mexico Beyond Mariachi made 15 performances over the course of their stay in the Quad Cities, highlighted by the main performance “Trekking Mexico.”

They visit in between 75 and 100 schools each year. They have found that the magic formula is keeping kids engaged and entertained during the performances.