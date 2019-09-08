Meyer Landscaping gives back to Empower House and former employee

Meyer Landscaping and Design is making a difference in the life of a former employee and an organization to serve other brain injury survivors.

They hosted a benefit Saturday to support Empower House.

Local 4 News previously reported on their efforts to create a full-scale brain injury clubhouse in the Quad Cities.

It would help people like former Meyer employee Max Rensberger.

While driving to work nearly a decade ago, he was hit from behind causing his car to roll multiple times and ejecting him from the car.

He shared his story with those at the benefit Saturday.

Max said the best part of the Clubhouse is the community.

Max Rensberger said, “It’s like going home. It’s people that understand, people that have similar issues that you have. People that listen to you. People that take time with you.”

Kathy Anson worked with Max when he was her boss and again a few years later when he returned to work.

Meyer Garden Center Manager Kathy Anson said, “He would kind of repeat himself but I knew that Max was still in that body and in that shell. It was almost like he knew what he wanted to say but couldn’t get it out. It’s hard to see somebody like that you’ve seen at their full capacity and have that struggle, and that’s one reason why I wanted to help him in any way, shape or form.”

Max said his short term memory has suffered and it’s four times harder to complete everyday tasks.

People can still help support Empower House through next Saturday, Sept. 14, with a portion of proceeds, will be donated to the clubhouse.