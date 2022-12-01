The Moline High School Share Joys will take place Dec. 5-9, according to a news release.

This year’s campaign will kick off with the second annual “Share Joys Cookie Cram”, sponsored by Olde Town Bakery, on Friday, Dec. 2 during halftime of the Moline Boys Varsity Basketball game at Wharton Field House. The varsity game begins at 7 p.m.

District principals and staff will dress in themed costumes and compete to see who will eat the most cookies.

The annual Donut Eating Contest, sponsored by Donut Delight, will take place on Thursday,

Dec. 8, at 2:15 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center Lobby. Moline High School students

will dress up in costume and compete to see who can eat the most donuts. The community is invited to the Cookie Cram and Donut Eating Contest.

Throughout the week of Dec. 5-9, students will participate in activities to raise funds for Share

Joys 2022. The Moline High School Share Joys program has raised more than $1.2 million since 1949 for children in need from the Moline-Coal Valley district. Last year, Moline High School students and staff, together with the community, raised $62,196, which was more than $10,000 more than the previous record high years of 2000 and 2016. More than 328 children from all 15 schools within the district were able to shop for clothing at JC Penney in Moline during the Share Joys themed shopping days.

Contributions are being accepted. Every dollar that is contributed will go directly toward helping make this holiday season happier for Moline-Coal Valley School District children. Donations may be made online here.

Checks may be made payable to Moline High School Share Joys and sent to Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265.