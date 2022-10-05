Two seniors from Moline High School, Simra Babu and Graham Crippen, have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, has been presented to Babu and Crippen by Christopher Moore, principal of Moline High School.

Commended students in the National Merit Scholarship Program are recognized for exceptional academic promise proven by their outstanding performances on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). These commended students place among the top 50,000 students who took the 2021 PSAT/NMSQT.