Michael Bublé’s concert in QC postponed

Michael Bublé has postponed several additional dates of his “An Evening With Michael Buble’ Tour,” including a May 14 show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The tour was scheduled to start up again in Anaheim, California on May 2 after the March and April dates were previously canceled.

“The safety of my fans and my touring family is more important than anything and of course takes priority,” said Bublé in a news release. “I pray that everyone remains safe and I look forward to seeing you back on the road for a great night out once we are advised that our shows can continue. Stay well everyone.”

Rescheduled dates for the entire tour will be announced as soon as possible.

“Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled dates that we will be revealing once they are confirmed,” said Don Fox, the tour’s national promoter.

The tour dates that will be rescheduled include:

May 2, 2020 ANAHEIM, CA Honda Center

May 3, 2020 FRESNO, CA Save Mart Center

May 5, 2020 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Chase Center

May 8, 2020 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 9, 2020 LAS VEGAS, NV T-Mobile Arena

May 13, 2020 DES MOINES, IA Wells Fargo Arena

May 14, 2020 MOLINE, IL TaxSlayer Center

May 16, 2020 CINCINNATI, OH Heritage Bank Center

May 17, 2020 GREENVILLE, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

MAY 19 2020 ALLENTOWN, PA PPL Center

Previously Announced tour dates that will be rescheduled include:

March 17, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 18, 2020 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

March 20, 2020 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

March 21, 2020 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 22, 2020 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

March 24, 2020 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

March 25, 2020 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 27, 2020 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 28, 2020 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

March 29, 2020 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

March 31, 2020 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 1, 2020 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 3, 2020 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 4, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

April 5, 2020 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center