Michael Bublé’s QC stop rescheduled for the fall

“An Evening with Michael Bublé” Tour, that includes a stop in the Quad Cities, that was already rescheduled for this spring has been rescheduled once again, this time for late summer and early fall of 2021.

The new date for show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline is September 16, 2021.

Already purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The tour will now begin on August 13, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida and end October 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The entire tour includes the following dates:

August 13, 2021 – Jacksonville, Florida – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

August 14, 2021 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secour Wellness Arena

August 17, 2021 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

August 18, 2021 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

August 20, 2021– Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center

August 21, 2021 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 24, 2021 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

August 25, 2021- Albany, New York – Times Union Center

August 27, 2021 – Uniondale, New York – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

August 28, 2021 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Boardwalk Hall

September 9, 2021– Allentown, Pennsylvania – PPL Center

September 11, 2021 –Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center

September 13, 2021 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

September 14, 2021 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum

September 16, 2021 – Moline, Illinois – TaxSlayer Center

September 17, 2021 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

September 19, 2021 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Chesapeake Energy Arena

September 20, 2021 – Austin, Texas – Frank Erwin Center

September 21, 2021 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

September 24, 2021 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T- Mobile Arena

September 25, 2021 – Anaheim, California – Honda Center

September 28, 2021 – Fresno, California – Save Mart Center

September 29, 2021 – San Francisco –Chase Center

October 1, 2021 – Salt Lake City, Utah –Vivint Smart Home Arena

Originally the tour was scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020, but dates were first postponed and then rescheduled for spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.