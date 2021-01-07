Michael Bublé’s QC stop rescheduled for the fall

“An Evening with Michael Bublé” Tour, that includes a stop in the Quad Cities, that was already rescheduled for this spring has been rescheduled once again, this time for late summer and early fall of 2021.
The new date for show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline is September 16, 2021.
Already purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
The tour will now begin on August 13, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida and end October 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The entire tour includes the following dates:
- August 13, 2021 – Jacksonville, Florida – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- August 14, 2021 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secour Wellness Arena
- August 17, 2021 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
- August 18, 2021 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena
- August 20, 2021– Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center
- August 21, 2021 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- August 24, 2021 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
- August 25, 2021- Albany, New York – Times Union Center
- August 27, 2021 – Uniondale, New York – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
- August 28, 2021 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Boardwalk Hall
- September 9, 2021– Allentown, Pennsylvania – PPL Center
- September 11, 2021 –Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center
- September 13, 2021 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena
- September 14, 2021 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum
- September 16, 2021 – Moline, Illinois – TaxSlayer Center
- September 17, 2021 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena
- September 19, 2021 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Chesapeake Energy Arena
- September 20, 2021 – Austin, Texas – Frank Erwin Center
- September 21, 2021 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena
- September 24, 2021 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T- Mobile Arena
- September 25, 2021 – Anaheim, California – Honda Center
- September 28, 2021 – Fresno, California – Save Mart Center
- September 29, 2021 – San Francisco –Chase Center
- October 1, 2021 – Salt Lake City, Utah –Vivint Smart Home Arena
Originally the tour was scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020, but dates were first postponed and then rescheduled for spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.