Michael Bublé’s tour has new date for QC stop

Michael Bublé has released dates for his rescheduled “An Evening with Michael Bublé” Tour starting in February 2021, including a stop in the Quad Cities at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline scheduled on February 20, 2021.
“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I’ve missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out,” commented Bublé, a four-time Grammy-winning artist.
The rescheduled 25 show tour running February through March 2021 will kick of in Salt Lake City on February 6 and end in Jacksonville on March 25.
Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.
The dates for the rescheduled tour are:
- February 6, 2021 – SALT LAKE CITY – Vivint Smart Home Arena
- February 8, 2021 – SAN FRANCISCO – Chase Center
- February 9, 2021 – ANAHEIM – Honda Center
- February 11, 2021 – FRESNO – Save Mart Center
- February 12, 2021 – LAS VEGAS – T-Mobile Arena
- February 15, 2021 – FT. WORTH – Dickies Arena
- February 16, 2021 – AUSTIN – Frank Erwin Center
- February 17, 2021 – OKLAHOMA CITY – Chesapeake Energy Arena
- February 20, 2021 – MOLINE – TaxSlayer Center
- February 21, 2021 – DES MOINES – Wells Fargo Arena
- February 23, 2021 – GRAND RAPIDS – Van Andel Arena
- February 24, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Fiserv Forum
- February 26, 2021 – CLEVELAND – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- March 8, 2021 – BOSTON – TD Garden
- March 11, 2021 – ALBANY – Times Union Center
- March 12, 2021 – UNIONDALE – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
- March 14, 2021 – ATLANTIC CITY – Boardwalk Hall
- March 15, 2021 – ALLENTOWN – PPL Center
- March 17, 2021 – LOUISVILLE – KFC Yum! Center
- March 18, 2021 – INDIANAPOLIS – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- March 20, 2021 – CINCINNATI – Heritage Bank Center
- March 21, 2021 – CHARLOTTE – Spectrum Center
- March 23, 2021 – RALEIGH – PNC Arena
- March 24, 2021 – GREENVILLE – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- March 25, 2021 – JACKSONVILLE – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Michael Bublé just released his new single, “Gotta Be Patient,” which is a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes. He also did a series of Facebook Live shows while in quarantine with his family in Vancouver.