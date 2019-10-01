Michelle Hargrave is selected as Executive Director of the Figge Art Museum

The Figge Art Museum in Davenport recently selected Michelle Hargrave as its new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer effective December 9.

Hargrave has two decades of experience and currently serves as the Deputy Director of the New Britain Museum of American Art in New Britain, Connecticut, where she has overseen significant growth in the museum’s programs.

In her previous position as Curator at the American Federation of Arts in New York City, Hargrave organized dozens of exhibitions and managed both international and national partnerships. She has also made contributions to international development.

“We were delighted by the incredible interest shown in the position, clearly indicating the strong regional and national reputation that the Figge has gained in the past decade,” said Don Doucette, Chair of the Search Committee.

Hargrave holds a Master of Arts from The Bard Graduate Center in New York City, where she spent several years as an Associate Curator.

For further information, visit www.figgeartmuseum.org.