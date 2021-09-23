Micro-Marathon races back into the QCA

Kids 12 and under will race to this finish line on Saturday at the Happy Joe’s Kids’ Micro-Marathon.

The noncompetitive events for kids of all abilities are fun and scenic, offered in distances 1/4, 1/2 and 1 mile courses. Each participant will receive food and a virtual goodie bag. Registration for the Micro-Marathon will be open here or at the event until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Micro-Marathon is Saturday, September 25, 12:00 p.m., at the TaxSlayer Center, located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

For marathon weekend information, click here.

