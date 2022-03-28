After some dry days lately (which we needed after last week’s rainy weather,) we’re heading back into a rainy pattern for the middle of the week.

Showers are possible Tuesday night and are highly likely on Wednesday. Your Local Pinpoint Forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain Wednesday. As things come to an end Thursday, there could be some wet snow mixing in with the last of the rain.

Totals of half an inch are likely, with some towns picking up closer to an inch not out of the question.

Heaviest totals are likely SE of the Quad Cities this time around.