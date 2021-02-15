MidAmerican asks customers to temporarily reduce natural-gas use

MidAmerican Energy is asking customers to conserve their natural gas use as extreme weather conditions are impacting supplies around the country.

While MidAmerican’s systems are operating as expected, the flow of natural gas to the Quad-City and Iowa area has been impacted because of frozen wells in the southern United States, a news release says.

To manage the supply of natural gas, MidAmerican is coordinating with its largest customers to ensure uninterrupted gas service for residential customers. As temperatures rise over the next few days, the issue is expected to resolve itself.

While MidAmerican is taking every step to keep homes safe and warm, even small adjustments will help to ensure that natural gas is available. Simply lowering thermostats by a few degrees can help.

The arctic conditions have also affected regional electric power generation in some states, though MidAmerican customers are connected to a different portion of the electric grid that is not currently experiencing the same challenges.

More energy conservation tips

MidAmerican says customers can stay comfortable in their homes while also saving money on utility bills through these additional conservation tips:

Check your furnace filter. If the filter is dirty, replace it according to the furnace manufacturer’s recommendations.

If your home furnace has outdoor plastic intake and exhaust vent pipes, clear any snow and ice to ensure they’re not blocked.

Check your interior supply and return air vents, baseboards and radiators to make sure warm air can circulate indoors.

To help keep your utility bill down, limit the use of space heaters when possible. Instead, add a layer of clothing or an extra blanket. If you use a space heater, place it at least three feet away from other objects. Shut it off when you go to sleep or leave the area.

If you have window curtains, keep them closed at night to help stop cold air that leaks in through your windows. During the day, open them when it’s sunny to help warm your home. Close curtains on windows that are not in direct sunlight.

If you feel cold air drafting in through windows or doors, consider adding weather stripping.

Do not use a gas stove to heat your home and do not run a generator indoors. This can result in carbon monoxide poisoning.

A working carbon monoxide detector is just as important as a smoke alarm. Test both regularly. Carbon monoxide is odorless. CO poisoning can cause flu-like symptoms – even death. If you suspect CO poisoning, dial 911, seek fresh air and remain outside or elsewhere until help arrives.

If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately. From another location at a safe distance, call MidAmerican Energy at 800-595-5325, and then dial 911.

Hire a professional to inspect and service your furnace once a year to make sure it’s working correctly, which will help keep you safe and warm during the next cold snap.

MidAmerican encourages any customer who is experiencing financial difficulties to call 888-427-5632 to discuss payment options.

