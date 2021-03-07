MidAmerican crews on scene after Sunday crash topples pole

MidAmerican crews and two tow trucks were on the scene Sunday night after a crash resulted in a toppled pole at the intersection of Davie and Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

The crash, which happened shortly before 9 p.m., apparently involved two cars, one of which had severe damage to its side, was on Central Park Avenue. The other, also towed from the scene, had front-end damage.

We do not know whether a ticket will be issued or whether anyone was injured. Police said one person involved complained of chest injuries, and one driver was undergoing sobriety tests shortly after 10 p.m.

MidAmerican crews, along with a tow truck, are at the scene where two cars are damaged. One apparently struck a pole in the area of Davie and Central Park, Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees a car being towed near a downed pole. pic.twitter.com/i9h7bmNZT2 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 8, 2021