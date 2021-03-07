MidAmerican crews on scene after Sunday crash topples pole

MidAmerican crews and two tow trucks were on the scene Sunday night after a crash resulted in a toppled pole at the intersection of Davie and Central Park Avenue, Davenport.
The crash, which happened shortly before 9 p.m., apparently involved two cars, one of which had severe damage to its side, was on Central Park Avenue. The other, also towed from the scene, had front-end damage.
We do not know whether a ticket will be issued or whether anyone was injured. Police said one person involved complained of chest injuries, and one driver was undergoing sobriety tests shortly after 10 p.m.
