MidAmerican: Crews restore power to all but 6,000 as of 4 p.m. Thursday

After reaching a peak number of 63,000 customers without power from the widespread storm Wednesday night, MidAmerican crews have restored service to all but 6,000 customers territory-wide, a news release from MidAmerican says.

Fresh crews began working at 3 p.m. and should be able to make even more progress through the evening, the release says. Hardest-hit areas still remain in Council Bluffs/southwest Iowa, Ft. Dodge and Oskaloosa. Additional crews are being rerouted to assist in these areas as they are able.

Here’s a look at outages as of 4 p.m. Thursday and estimated times of service restoration: