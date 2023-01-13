The MidAmerican Energy Foundation is giving $250,000 for construction of the long-planned MLK Park project in Davenport.

The park, which will be at the northeast corner of 5th and Brady streets, will serve as an outdoor venue for Quad Cities residents and visitors. It will provide opportunities for the public to learn and engage in the area’s rich artistic, creative, cultural and ethnic history, according to a MidAmerican release Friday.

The Friends of MLK – MLK Commemorative Park is being built at 5th and Brady streets, Davenport.

“MidAmerican is so pleased to have the opportunity to support a project like this that will leave a lasting legacy in a community that we’ve always served proudly and are an active part of,” Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican vice president of economic connections and integration, said in the release. “Once built, this piece of land will be much more than a downtown Davenport park – it will be a regional park with a purpose.”

This is among MidAmerican’s third and fourth quarter grants for 2022, awarding grants to 21 organizations and projects across MidAmerican Energy Company’s service area.

The foundation, which is funded by company shareholders, supports nonprofits and communities MidAmerican serves through the company’s corporate citizenship program, called CARES. CARES represents a focus on five pillars of giving, including community enhancement, arts and culture, environmental respect, education/STEM and safety, the company said.

CARES is MidAmerican Energy’s corporate citizenship program.

The foundation also pledged $250,000 to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, which recently announced the purchase of the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in western Iowa from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The conservation group will transform the 1,776-acre property into a public nature reserve.

Other donations include a $1-milion pledge over multiple years to support the North Side Community Recreation Center project in Des Moines; $25,000 to Webster County Conservation for the planned River’s Edge Discovery Center; $22,000 to Heritage Area Agency on Aging in Cedar Rapids to address senior citizen food insecurity, and various donations to projects, programs and events that address local public safety, community, youth-oriented activities and veterans’ issues.

“MidAmerican is more than a reliable partner that provides essential energy services,” Kunert said. “We also partner with the communities we serve by supporting them through our corporate citizenship. That includes corporate giving and thousands of employee volunteer hours each and every year.”