MidAmerican Energy removes tree for Rock Island family

MidAmerican Energy removed a tree that’s been laying on Paul Dillwood’s house since the derecho came through the mid-west on August 10.

Dillwood takes care of his sister, who owns the home and is almost 90.

“I feel amazed, thankful,” Dillwood said. “Big relief, for me and my sister.”

It didn’t take long for MidAmerican Energy crews to come help after reaching out to Dillworth.

“We had a tree crew come out and look at it, we decided to remove the tree,” Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman for MidAmerican said.

And if you have trees caught on power lines near your house, MidAmerican says they want you to report it to them ASAP.

“If anybody sees a situation that they’re concerned about, about a tree that’s threatening an overhead line, give us a call,” Greenwood said. “We will take a look at it, we will inspect it to make sure that it’s not an imminent threat. If it’s a tree that’s on a customer property, private property, it’s up to the customer to contact the tree crew, and if we need to disconnect service to help facilitate that, we will do that.”

MidAmerican energy says they expect to see more trees, limbs and branches falling in the coming weeks, due to trees weakening from the storm.