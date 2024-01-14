Two days after a massive blizzard brought the Quad Cities to a stop, crews are restoring the last of the power outages in the area.

MidAmerican Energy Company’s Outage map shows that as of 10:30 on Sunday morning, eight homes were still without power – five on the Iowa side and three on the Illinois side. The story is the same further west in MEC’s distribution area, with the exception of 112 customers still without power near Beacon, Iowa, southwest of Oskaloosa. That’s a vast improvement over 9 p.m. on Friday, when 2,700 customers were without power.

The cold and winds are challenging enough, but just getting to the outages is difficult, the release said. “Simply traveling to the locations where the system is impacted is difficult due to road conditions. The forecast continues to include increasing winds, which will make restoration even more difficult and result in the potential for additional outages to occur.”

If you see a downed power line, keep your distance and call 911 or MidAmerica’s emergency line at 1-800-799-4443.