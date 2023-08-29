If you see a low-flying helicopter over the Quad-City skies in the next few weeks, fear not – MidAmerican Energy will be utilizing the craft to inspect approximately 5,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and related equipment.

Crews will be surveying lines to check for signs of damage, excessive wear or encroaching vegetation. Crews periodically inspect the lines and equipment from the ground to help identify locations that may need repairs, replacement or upgrades before they cause service disruptions to help enhance system reliability.

Observers may spot a helicopter flying unusually close to power lines, towers and poles, in addition to substations and generating facilities.

