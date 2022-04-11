MidAmerican Energy is using a low-flying helicopter to inspect its high-voltage transmission lines and related equipment across Iowa and in the Quad Cities area in Illinois.

Throughout this month, inspection crews will survey about 5,000 miles of overhead lines, as well as transmission towers and poles, to check for any signs of damage or wear, a news release says. Crews also periodically inspect these lines and equipment from the ground.

Observers may spot a helicopter flying unusually close to power lines, towers and poles, in addition to substations and generating facilities, the release says.

Aerial inspections enable crews to identify locations that may need repairs, replacement or upgrades before they cause service disruptions to help enhance system reliability.

