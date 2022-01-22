MidAmerican Energy’s newly-proposed project aims to ‘exceed’ energy commitment

Iowa is poised to take another step to expand clean energy.

Earlier this week, MidAmerican Energy announced plans for a major renewable energy project called Wind PRIME.

It would invest $3.9 billion in renewable energy projects like wind turbines.

Solar farms and emerging energy technology are also part of this.

MidAmerican’s goal is to deliver 100% renewable energy to its customers.

“In Iowa last year, we project that 88% of the energy we delivered to our customers over the year’s time was through wind energy,” said MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood. “There is some solar energy that we started in the mix — but we want to make that a much greater portion of the energy that we supply to our customers — so we’re projecting that, in the next few years, we’re not only going to meet our 100% renewable energy commitment … we’re going to exceed it.”

The project still needs regulatory approval, and the company has not picked locations yet for new wind or solar farms.