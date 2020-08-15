MidAmerican expects to “restore nearly all” QC customer’s power overnight

MidAmerican Energy is anticipating having nearly all power in the area restored overnight Saturday.

Below is a message sent to Local 4 from MidAmerican:

“Despite the storms that rolled through parts of Iowa again last night, we are on track to restore nearly all of MidAmerican’s customers in the Quad Cities overnight. We expect to wrap up work in the Des Moines metro and in Iowa City this afternoon.

Our response team – more than 2,000 people strong – is on the ground completing restoration work on our system and addressing every customer still without power. As we are able to clear an area of outages, we are deploying crews to other areas where outages remain.

At 1 p.m. approximately 14,700 customers in the Quad Cities area were without service, and outage numbers are improving each hour.

By the end of the day today, MidAmerican expects customers on the Illinois side to be nearly completely restored, with the remaining customers on the Iowa side back on during the overnight hours. As our crews have continued to work, they are uncovering damage that is more extensive and complicated to repair. Additional resources are en route to aid in the effort to get the remaining customers restored as soon as possible.

If a customer sustained damage to their home or businesses requiring work by an electrician, MidAmerican may need to wait to restore service and return when that work is completed. We have crews in the area who are at the ready to respond, so any customer in that situation should contact us at 888-427-5632.

Since the storm went through on Monday, crews have restored more than 90,000 customers in the Quad Cities area.

In less than 100 hours, we’ve been able to clean up and repair extensive damage, restoring 93% of MidAmerican’s customers territory-wide who were without power. That number should be closer to 97% by afternoon and the remainder by the morning light.”