Moline-based Midland-Davis Corporation recently announced it will now accept the household and business recyclables that previously could be taken to Rock Island County’s closed drop-off sites, such as cardboard, paper, aluminum and glass.

Midland-Davis is accepting these drop-offs at its 3301 4th Ave. location during regular business hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The facility is closed on Sunday.

In the summer of 2021, the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) announced it was discontinuing its recycling drop-off program, citing decreased demand and reduced revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RICWMA subsequently closed four drop-off sites in Moline, East Moline, Rock Island and Milan.

While Moline’s regular curbside recycling program remained in place, RICWMA’s decision made recycling of larger, bulkier material unsuitable for curbside more difficult for residents. The RICWMA closing has also been a hardship for residents of apartment complexes, rural areas and commercial business owners who generate more recyclables than can be accommodated by the city’s curbside program, according to a Moline release Friday.