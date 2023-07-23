Craft brew fans have a new way to help local animals in need at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWS) at a launch party this week.

Midwest Ale Works (MAW) in East Moline has partnered with the group and created a craft beer known as MAW’s Paw Punch. It’s described as a fruit punch ale with orange, cherry and lemon. MAW will donate $1 for each pint sold to QCAWC while supplies last. To celebrate the partnership, they’re having a MAW’s Paw Punch Launch Party on Thursday, July 27th from 5-8 p.m. at Midwest Ale Works, 537 12th Avenue in East Moline. Guests can enjoy the new Paw Punch, raffle prizes and food from Jennie’s Boxcar, who is donating $1 for each order of tacos sold from 5 p.m. until close to QCAWC.

For more on QCAWC, click here or visit their Facebook page. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption &; Education Center is located at 724 Second W. Avenue in Milan. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter Wellness Clinic is located at 612 First W. in Milan.