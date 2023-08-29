Monster lovers will have to find another festival to satisfy their fiendish fandom.

The Midwest Monster Fest, scheduled for September 23-23 at the Rust Belt in East Moline has been canceled. In a post on their Facebook page, organizers mentioned financial issues that led to the cancelation.

“Due to lack of ticket sales and other contributing factors, I am not in a place financially to be able to put on the show from my own pocket,” the post from an organizer named Jeff read. “I have been contemplating this for a while for the mere fact that I was not sure if it was the right idea.”

The post went on to thank supporters and to let vendors and ticket holders know that information about refunds will be sent out via email. Online ticket holders should receive refunds by the end of September. Those who bought tickets at Co-Op or Ragged Records can get refunds from the store where they bought tickets.

Visit Midwest Monster Fest’s Facebook for more information.