Due to some unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances, the next edition of Midwest Monster Fest — previously scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at East Moline’s Rust Belt — must be postponed until 2023, according to the event’s Facebook page.

“This decision was not an easy one, but rather a necessary one. It is of the utmost importance to the entire staff that we deliver a top-tier experience to every attendee of our convention — and when we find ourselves in a situation to either postpone, or compromise the integrity of our show and potentially deliver a subpar experience to our attendees, then there is really only one option left for us,” they announced Friday.

Details of rescheduled dates and location will be made in the coming weeks, the post said. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. “We will work on options for those unable to attend during the rescheduled dates and announce them once everything is figured out.”

“We realize Midwest Monster Fest has the absolute best fanbase and we wholeheartedly thank you for your patience as we work through this unfortunate bump in the road,” the post said.