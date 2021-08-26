Midwest Monster Fest returns on Labor Day Weekend

Midwest Monster Fest will host its annual horror convention at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, over Labor Day weekend, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 3-5.

Celebrity guests include horror film icons Clint Howard (“Ice Cream Man” ‘Ticks” and other films), Linnea Quigley (“Return of the Living Dead,” “Night of the Demons”), CJ Graham (“Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives,” and “Highway To Hell”), and more than a dozen other performers, including Thom Mathews, Darcy DeMoss, Hannah Fierman, Rob Mello, Tamara Glynn, Marc Price, Damian Maffei, Chaney Morrow, Justin Marxen, Mark Torgl, Nathan Baesel, Richie Ramone (drummer for the Ramones), Corey Glover, Lisa Wilcox, Sandra Gimpel, John Dugan, and John Borowski.

Midwest Monster Fest also features sideshow acts, panels, a costume contest with prizes, the Midwest Monster Film Fest, an independent film festival, an F/X makeup contest with prizes, a horror-themed pin-up contest, and artists, vendors, authors, and more.

Tickets are available at Co-Op Records in Moline and here. Single tickets start at $10, and a three-day pass is $25. VIP tickets are also $125, which includes a Saturday night after-party with standup comedy by Marc “Skippy” Price.

For more information, visit here.