Midwinter Bald Eagle Count will be Jan. 30-31

The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) has just announced the dates for its 61st Annual Midwinter Bald Eagle Count to be Jan. 30 and 31, 2021.

On these days hundreds of volunteers will be searching the skies and trees for bald eagles from northern Wisconsin and Minnesota to Tennessee and from Indiana to Nebraska to document the bald eagles that are wintering in their areas, a news release says.

Anyone is interested in joining the effort to document wintering bald eagles should contact the Eagle Nature Foundation.

Bald eagles normally wintered along the waterways and still do to some extent. But because they seem to be unable to find the necessary food they need, many are moving inland to look for road kills and other carrion. Immature bald eagle numbers peaked about the years 2001-4. Their adult numbers peaked about 2008-10. For the past eight years the percentage of young has been declining and now the numbers of adults are declining as well.

The foundation wants to determine the cause for the decline. Wintering areas with as many as 800 bald eagles at their peak now have only 10 or 20. Factors affecting the present bald eagle population include West Nile Virus, Wisconsin River Eagle Syndrome, bald eagle hepacivirus, vehicle trauma, and lead poisoning.

For count forms, call 815-594-2306 or write ENF, 300 East Hickory St., Apple River, IL 61001.