Mike Matson is the new mayor of Davenport, beating Rita Rawson by more than 2,000 votes.

Matson received 7,199 votes, while Rawson got 4,871.

Check the latest results at OurQuadCities.com/results throughout the night and tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full election coverage.

Stay with Your Local Election Headquarters on Local 4 News and Fox 18 News for updated results from the contested races in the election.

Cyara Peterson has been elected to Clinton city council, representing the 2nd Ward: https://t.co/cJrzfRbsRQ #YLEH pic.twitter.com/OzLzzPrmCm — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) November 6, 2019