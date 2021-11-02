Mike Matson’s live interview after he won Davenport mayoral election

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson spoke one-on-one with Local 4 News just minutes after finding out he won a second term as mayor of Davenport.

Matson celebrated his victory at the Circle Tap in Davenport with friends and family Tuesday night after he won the Davenport mayoral election by a considerable margin over his opponent, Athena Gilbraith.

Matson received roughly 77 percent of the vote, with Gilbraith receiving about 21 percent of the vote.

Matson will serve as mayor of Davenport for another two years. The next mayoral election in November 2023.

Click on the video to watch the interview.