Mike Thoms to announce candidacy for Illinois State Senate Thursday

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms is planning to run for the Illinois State Senate seat now occupied by Republican Neil Anderson.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms will announce his candidacy for Illinois State Senate, District 36, at four stops on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Current State Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) will accompany Thoms at the announcement at 9:30 a.m. at the Bass Street YMCA and Sylvan Boathouse, 1701 1st Ave., Moline. Anderson is not eligible to run for re-election in 2022, since the boundaries of the 36th District have been redrawn. State Rep. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) is running for that Senate seat.

Related Content Mike Halpin announces campaign for Illinois State Senate

Thoms — Rock Island mayor since 2017 — will also make announcements Thursday in Galesburg, Monmouth and Macomb. In a Wednesday release on the announcement, Thoms noted that his “bipartisan record of providing more affordable housing, continued economic growth, and working with council members to balance the budget every year is exemplary. He has been a strong advocate for economic development and led the way to promote public safety and support first responders.”

Thoms is a fourth-generation resident of Rock Island, where he worked his way up over 29 years at the family business, Thoms-Proestler Company. Mike started as a dockworker and advanced to inventory control, buyer, warehouse manager, vice president of operation, and finally to Chief Operation Officer.

After he retired, Thoms started developing residential and commercial properties including a golf course (Fyre Lake), and sleeping rooms in airports (Minute Suites). He has also served on dozens of boards and committees to advance the region’s services and quality of life.

Mike and his wife Sara have been married for 41 years. They live in Rock Island, and have 3 adult children and 10 grandchildren.