A view of the Mississippi River at LeClaire at the end of a new promo commercial.

A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire.

Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.

An image in the new LeClaire commercial.

“Honored to be asked to do the voice over for this piece. I’m so excited to showcase some of the many beautiful things about Leclaire, Iowa,” Wolfe (who also owns Antique Archaeology at115 ½ Davenport St., LeClaire) tweeted. “Come experience what so many have cherished for so many years.”

“We’ve always been home to a spirit of adventure, embodied by pioneers and entertainers, tradesmen, deckhands, and trailblazers, carving a path to America’s heartland,” he says in the new video.

“Stories of our historic river town are more than just artifacts in a museum. In LeClaire, you’ll find the spirit of adventure is alive and well with a thriving, growing community, ready to make history.”

A view of Wolfe’s Antique Archaeology in the commercial.

“Here, our remarkable next chapter is still being written, by distillers, brewers, adventurers, and thrill-seekers – and yeah, treasure hunters, too,” Wolfe says, as a brief look at his antiques business is shown.

“The experiences you discover here are adventures you’ll remember forever,” the video concludes.

Cindy Bruhn, LeClaire’s tourism manager, said Tuesday that the 30- and 60-second spots were produced by McDaniels Marketing, Pekin, Ill., the fourth year that the city has worked with that agency.

An image from the new commercial.

LeClaire has had other commercials in the past (to be shown on local TV, the city’s YouTube channel and social media), but this is the first time Wolfe has provided the voice-over.

“He’s offered at different times, and it worked out this time,” Bruhn said. “I think it turned out great.”

“Mike had some good ideas; we listened to his lead on that, and spun it off from that,” she said. One of the biggest differences with the new commercial is that it includes a view from Illinois for the first time, looking out to downtown LeClaire from Port Byron.

A view of downtown LeClaire from the Port Byron side of the river.

For more information on the quaint Iowa river town, click HERE.