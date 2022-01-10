Mike Zeglin, co-founder of QC appliance and TV business, dies at 69

After nearly five years, Mike Zeglin — co-founder of Zeglin’s Home TV and Appliance stores — lost his battle with cancer. He died on Jan. 8, 2022 at age 69.

“The care he received at Mayo Clinic was miraculous in many ways,” according to his Monday obituary. “A pancreatic cancer diagnosis is not often followed by hope, but Mike and his family found hope because of Mayo Clinic, Barry from Genesis VMA and Dr. Porubcin. Mike and his family are incredibly grateful for the doctors, nurses and care teams at Mayo Clinic.”

At his passing, Zeglin was surrounded by the love of his family and the light of the Lord, and he was faithful to the very end, his obituary said. A funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2810 5th Ave., Rock Island. The Mass will also be live-streamed by visiting https://vimeo.com/663974455.

A rosary will be recited at 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, followed by visitation from 3:30 – 7 p.m. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities or to Christian Care, Rock Island.

Zeglin wrote a first-person obituary: “I have had an amazing life. I was so fortunate to have an awesome father and mother, Andrew & Doloris Zeglin. My father passed when I was six years old, and my mother quickly became my father, mother, and best friend. I was also blessed with four siblings, Andrew Zeglin (Lynn), Anita Tady (Steve), Marlene Lawrence (Larry), and Jeff Zeglin (Nina).

“God placed me with my wonderful, loving, and patient wife of over 43 years, Dori Higareda,” Mike wrote. “We were given the gift of two awesome children, Leslie Marie and Lee Michael. Lee married an angel named Sarah. Lee and Sarah gave Dori and I the gift of three sweet, kind, funny, and smart grandchildren. Lincoln Ray, Violet Maryella, and Westin Michael. Our grandchildren helped me find the most joy in my later years. I loved them all more than any thing on earth, and will look forward to reuniting in the kingdom.”

“I have made many dear friends in my life. There are way too many to name. I am thankful for the time God has given me with each of you,” he wrote. “It was one of the greatest honors in my life to be a part of Zeglin’s TV & Appliance. I thank the Lord for the experience of owning Zeglin’s with my brothers and family for 40+ years.”

He spent many hours working at the Christian Care Center in Rock Island, and Gilda’s Club became a second home after his cancer diagnosis.

“The love and support I felt from the Gilda’s Club community was awesome,” Zeglin wrote. “They are doing God’s work at the Christian Care Center and at Gilda’s Club, and I was proud to be a part of it. Life is a journey, my family and friends, and I am glad you were all part of mine.”

Zeglin’s stores are located at 4241 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, and 1833 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.