The Quad City Animal Welfare Center dog kennel area will undergo a much-needed remodel for critical repairs starting Monday, July 10, according to a news release.

Adoption fees for dogs will be waived starting Wednesday, June 28, through Wednesday, July 5, to find forever homes for as many dogs as possible.

On Thursday, July 6, the dog kennel area at the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center will close for the day.

Appointment-based dog adoptions will begin Friday, July 7. Details on appointment-based adoptions can be found by visiting starting July 7 on the QCAWC Facebook Page, the QCAWC website, or contact the QCAWC by phone at 309-787-6830, option 1.

Intake of dogs during this time will be dependent on space availability and at a manager’s discretion, the release says.

Arrangements are being made for the QCAWC volunteers to continue dog walking and enrichment activities. These plans will be communicated at a later date, the release says.

“The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Team understands the hardship and inconvenience this undertaking may cause and are working closely to streamline this process,” the release says. “We thank you for your continued support.”

For more information, visit the QCAWC website.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is at 724 2nd W. Avenue in Milan.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is at 612 1st W. in Milan.

QCAWC has been saving animals one life at a time since 1977.