Milan man arrested in connection with Monday bank robbery in Moline

Nicholas J. Conklin, 41, of Milan, was arrested and charged with a Monday afternoon robbery of a TBK Bank branch in Moline.

The TBK Bank at 2040 1st Street A, Moline, was robbed Monday at 2:05 p.m., and Milan man was later arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Bank employees reported a suspect had walked into TBK Bank and demanded a teller give him money. The suspect threatened the employee by inferring he was armed with a gun, police said Tuesday. The suspect fled from the bank with a large amount of cash in a silver Toyota Corolla. The suspect and vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

Moline Police detectives distributed the surveillance photos to area law enforcement to search for a suspect. A detective with the Bettendorf Police Department reviewed an image of the bank robbery suspect and provided leads to the Moline Police. Detectives were later able to identify the suspect as Nicholas J. Conklin, 41, of Milan, Ill.

A search warrant was obtained and served at Conklin’s Milan address late Monday. Conklin was taken in to custody without incident. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has charged him with aggravated robbery. Conklin made his first appearance in court Tuesday and his bond is set at $75,000.

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department, Rock Island County Sherriff’s Department, Milan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.