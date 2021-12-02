Milan boil order

According to a press release from the Village of Milan Water Department, a boil order was issued until further notice for residents experiencing water loss on Bruce Ave from 4th St to 6th Street. This is due to a water main break.

Any businesses with a food license affected by the water being turned off (restaurants, taverns or any eating/drinking establishments) should contact Misty Sierens, Sanitarian, at the Rock Island County Health Department at (309) 558-5842 (Misty Sierens-sanitarian) must be notified.