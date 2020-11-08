Milan building erupts in flames

The Wilbert Vault Company building in Milan erupted in flames around 7 p.m. Saturday. (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

Fire crews from around the Quad-City area struggled to put out a fire that erupted about 7 p.m. Friday at the Wilbert Vault Company building, 636 W. 10 St., Milan.

Fire companies were called in to assist while flames were leaping high into the night sky. Heat from the fire could be felt more than a block away.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reported via Facebook Live that flames were initially pouring out of the roof of the building. He was able to confirm the roof collapsed onto the building.

Dark smoke was visible for more than a mile away, and sparks were spotted coming off the top of the building.

As Local 4’s Ryan Risky reported via Facebook Live, crews from the Andalusia Fire Department arrived.

There was no word on the cause of the fire late Saturday.

The surrounding area was blocked off to traffic for some time.

History of Wilbert Vault

According to the company website, Sterling Vault was founded by C. H. Reiske and his son Henry H. Reiske in June 1933. The company has changed ownership and names over the years.

