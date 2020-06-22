Milan Christian Food Pantry is helping hundreds of families during the pandemic

The Village of Milan has a new food pantry that’s been giving people in the area relief.



Since opening they’ve helped over 300 families and because of the pandemic they’ve seen the numbers grow.



The food pantry is run by different churches from the area who take turns each week making the food bags.



Alice Dobbeleare is a board member of the Milan Christian Food Pantry and she says, the new location and renovations were based off donations from businesses through out the Quad Cities. Hy-Vee in Milan donated shopping carts to make the shopping easier.

“It was 10 months to get it accomplish and it took alot of work from alot of people,” said Dobbeleare. “Added another freezer and another refrigerator because we were told we would begin to get more produce that requires refriguations we may even start to get some dairy mike and that type of items.”

Jean McCraw said that she’s glad that there’s a food pantry near her home.

“I love it, love it, it’s really nice to have one now here,” said McCraw.”Just live up the hill and it takes me about 5 mins to get here.”

Richard Schenbricker is a volunteer and he said that they are the only ones allowed inside the food pantry at the moment because of the pandemic.

“Like right now people are not coming in the building we take the food to their cars, then of course wearing the mask all the hygene that goes with it but with the adjustments I think we’re actually a bit quicker in our service now because we can take it to their car,” said Schenbricker.

Milan Christian Food Pantry is open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.