A 42-year-old Milan man was killed late Friday in a single-car crash, according to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado was headed north in the 15000 block of 63rd Street and failed to go around a curve. The driver was thrown out when the truck left the road, rolled and hit a tree, the release says.

The release says the man, whose name is not being released until his family is notified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

No one else was in the truck, the release says.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation.