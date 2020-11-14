Milan father loses home after it catches fire during storm

A Milan man just lost everything after his mobile home was destroyed during Tuesday’s storm.

Jacob Norman just purchased a new mobile home on Saturday, but while he was at work on Tuesday he received a phone call with some bad news.

“I was told that a tree fell, hit a power line, blew up the transformer, and it all landed on my trailer.”

Norman, a father of three young children hadn’t even spent a week in his new mobile home at Paradise Manor in Milan. Just after moving everything in, he lost everything.

“My furniture, I had my mom’s grandfather clock that I got from her when she passed away, my grandma’s china hutch, a whole bedroom set, and my kids had stuff there.”

Norman says he couldn’t believe what he saw when got home.

“It was hectic. I was mad so I just got back in my truck and left and then I went back up later.”

Fortunately nobody was home at the time, but now Norman doesn’t have a place to call home.

“Right now I’m just staying with friends, just bouncing around.”

Now he is just focused on the future.

“I’m just looking for a place to rent or whatever. I just need furniture. Whatever I can get.”

Norman’s sister set up a Go Fund Me for him. You can donate at this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/vhtnbh-lost-everything