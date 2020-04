Following the announcement of the first COVID-19 death in Scott County, Supervisor Ken Croken today called upon Governor Kim Reynolds to abandon her "foot dragging" and direct Iowans to "shelter-in-place" in order to halt the further spread of the virus.

"We are not the first community to deal with this public health crisis and its dire economic consequences. But the governor refuses to recognize the lessons learned elsewhere," said Croken in reference to Iowa being one of only five states yet to issue a "shelter-in-place" order. "Denial, dismissal and delay are not effective strategies in a crisis. It is time to cast aside 'face-saving' reluctance and fully adopt the recommendations of the Iowa Board of Medicine and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci."