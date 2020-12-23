Milan Food Pantry rewarded with a $1,000 donation from One Step Printing in Davenport

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are investigating a single case of Legionnaires’ disease in a resident at the Illinois Veterans Home – Quincy (IVHQ).

The resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 30, and presented with symptoms of pneumonia on December 16, 2020, a news release says. The resident was treated in an emergency room and as a matter of course tested for legionella. IDVA received notification of the positive test on Tuesday.